LA city attorney race: Marissa Roy projected winner over John McKinney

Marissa Roy appeared Wednesday to be on track to defeat John McKinney in the race for Los Angeles city attorney, putting her in position to become the city's second woman to hold the citywide office.

Roy had 393,607 votes, or 66.44%, compared with 198,831 votes, or 33.56%, for McKinney, according to returns released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Roy is poised to succeed LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto, who was elected in November 2022. Feldstein-Soto was the first Latina elected to a citywide office and the first woman to serve as city attorney.

Feldstein-Soto ran for a second term but was knocked out in the June election by Roy and McKinney.

California Deputy Attorney General Roy had more support among likely voters than McKinney, an L.A. County deputy district attorney, according to a poll by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times.

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Roy led McKinney by 17 points, according to a poll released in the final week of October.

The two differed in their approaches to wielding the city attorney's power.

McKinney had said he would prosecute chronically homeless individuals to place them in treatment. Roy previously said she would go after companies and individuals violating wage laws, as well as landlords who harass renters.