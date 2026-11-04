How did LA County vote in the race for governor

The Brief Democrat Xavier Becerra has defeated Republican challenger Steve Hilton to become the next governor of California, making history as the state’s first elected Latino governor. Becerra had a strong lead over Hilton across all Southern California counties. He is expected to be sworn into office in January 2027.



Democrat Xavier Becerra will become the next governor of California after defeating Republican challenger Steve Hilton.

Becerra made history by becoming the state's first Latino elected governor.

The Associated Press called the race right at 8 p.m. With 59% of votes counted at that time, Becerra led Hilton 64% to 36%.

According to county-level returns from Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties, Becerra holds advantages across each jurisdiction as county election workers continue to process mail-in, drop-box, and in-person ballots.

RELATED: Xavier Becerra elected as California’s next governor, AP projects

County-by-county breakdown

By the numbers:

Los Angeles County: With an estimated 70% of ballots counted, Becerra leads with 1,494,575 votes to Hilton’s 610,059 votes out of 2,104,634 total votes tallied.

Orange County: With an estimated 65% of ballots counted, Becerra holds 419,484 votes compared to 370,203 votes for Hilton out of 789,687 total votes counted.

San Diego County: With an estimated 62% of ballots counted, Becerra leads with 458,688 votes to Hilton’s 301,254 votes out of 759,942 total votes tabulated.

Ventura County: With an estimated 67% of ballots counted, Becerra leads with 61.2% of the vote share compared to 38.8% for Hilton out of 177,555 total votes processed.

San Bernardino County: With an estimated 60% of ballots counted, Becerra holds 58.0% of the vote share to Hilton’s 42.0% out of 363,256 total votes counted.

Riverside County: With an estimated 43% of ballots counted, Becerra leads with 57.5% of the vote share compared to 42.5% for Hilton out of 331,860 total votes recorded.

The other side:

Hilton did lead Becerra in several Northern California counties, including Amador, Calaveras, Lassen, Modoc, and Glenn counties, including several others.

What's next:

Becerra is expected to be sworn into office in early January 2027.