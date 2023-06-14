Newsom: Trump is a 'T. rex in the Republican Primary'

California Governor Gavin Newsom compared former President Donald Trump’s political dominance to the most famous dinosaur featured in the Jurassic Park films.

"Donald Trump is a T. rex in the Republican primary," Newsom told Elex Michaelson during an exclusive interview for FOX 11 Los Angeles’ political show The Issue Is.

Newsom has spoken about his cordial working relationship with Trump while he was in the Oval Office. While he’s never spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before, he’s not impressed by what he sees from afar.

Newsom predicts that Trump will easily defeat DeSantis.

"Cleans his clock!" Newsom said.

"I think DeSantis is an afterthought at this point. I think guys like [South Carolina Senator] Tim Scott are more interesting to focus on."

"[Former South Carolina Governor] Nikki Haley beginning and Scott to break a little bit from DeSantis and others, in terms of their rhetoric around this indictment are indicative of, I think, a different pathway to be the backup to Donald Trump."

Newsom was asked to comment on Trump’s criminal charges in Florida regarding the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

"It’s a hell of a time for America, and it’s going to be a tough few months as we work through this."

A CBS poll conducted after the announcement of Trump’s latest indictment showed the former President is the choice of 61% of Republican voters while DeSantis has just 23% support.

Watch Newsom’s full interview on "The Issue Is," which airs on FOX 11 Los Angeles every Friday night at 10:30 p.m.

