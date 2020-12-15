Gov. Newsom says more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive by next week amid surge

The day after the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to some healthcare workers in Los Angeles County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more doses of the vaccine are set to arrive by next week.

According to Gov. Newsom, 393,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the Golden State by next week and another 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive by the end of the month.

On Monday, 33,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday at four locations throughout the state including in Los Angeles County.

As part of Newsom’s “Vaccinate All 58,” plan in reference to distributing the vaccine to all California counties, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care settings are priority in Phase 1A. He added Phase 1B includes 8 million people, which is “currently being discussed in a public forum.”

Newsom indicated Phase 1B will include essential workers including teachers, farmworkers and grocery store employees.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel- but we are still in the tunnel,” Newsom said. He also emphasized California is in the midst of its “most intense surge to date."

Newsom revealed the 14-day positivity rate statewide is 10.7%, which the state hasn’t seen since the very first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The California governor also shared troubling ICU capacity percentages in certain regions of the state.

In Southern California, the reported ICU capacity rate as of Tuesday morning was 1.7% and 1.6% in San Joaquin Valley.

When it comes to other portions of the state, ICU capacity was at 15.8% in the San Francisco Bay area, 14.9% in the Greater Sacramento area, and 29.8% in Northern California.

Gov. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti were present when the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine were administered at a Kaiser hospital in East Hollywood.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles and San Francisco counties hit another grim milestone and broke record case numbers of the virus.

Health officials in Riverside County reported Monday that capacity has reached 0% when it comes to intensive care units, which would force patients to be transferred to hospitals in nearby Southern California counties.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

