Newsom: Struggling California homeowners, renters hit hard by pandemic protected through Feb. 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced he has expanded protection for California renters and homeowners facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through February 1, 2021.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Newsom further detailed the eviction relief bill that he signed earlier this week.

Newsom said the Golden State has the strongest eviction protection program in the nation with its statewide rent cap, also saying he has allotted $351 million in aid for tenants and homeowners.

Newsom reported renters have experienced a 50-66% drop in income and an alarming 5.4 million renters are currently at risk of losing their homes due to their inability to make monthly payments. He added California's Black and Latino communities are disproportionately impacted and are most likely to be on the brink of homelessness.

He clarified homeowners and renters will not face evictions for non-payment through February. However, renters are required to make partial rent payments over the next five months.

In addition, the state launched a new website, HousingIsKey.com, aimed to provide guidance and resources for landlords, tenants and homeowners.

The California governor also spoke on the state’s commitment to ending homelessness and said he has budgeted $1.25 billion for 2021 toward combating getting people off the streets. Newsom explained $628 million will go toward emergency aid for homelessness and $600 million for Project Room Key.

For Project Room Key, the state uses funds to purchase hotel and motel rooms for those experiencing homelessness and as a way to help them get back on their feet. According to Newsom, California has housed 128 applicants from 67 jurisdictions so far.

Newsom also noted improvement in the state’s “stubborn” virus numbers and said there is a steady decline in both the 14-day and 7-day averages.

He asked Californians to remain cautious and to continue following coronavirus guidelines ahead of Labor Day weekend, also referencing the state’s numbers were improving before a spike following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

