Newsom to announce 'major economic initiative' in wildfire recovery process

The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's fire recovery and rebuilding efforts Wednesday. Newsom has requested nearly $40 billion in federal funding for wildfire relief. The funding request includes $16.8 billion from FEMA for rebuilding and debris cleanup.



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will provide an update on the fire recovery and rebuilding process in California following the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires.

What we know:

Newsom will speak at a press conference in Monterey Park at 11:30 a.m. to unveil a "major statewide economic initiative including new funding and targeted support to accelerate LA's economic recovery."

This comes after Newsom sent a request to Congress last week requesting nearly $40 billion in federal funding for wildfire relief.

The backstory:

In a letter to lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Tom Cole, Newsom emphasized the importance of federal support for Los Angeles, one of the world's most economically productive regions.

The total economic loss from the fires is estimated to exceed $250 billion, with real estate losses alone potentially surpassing $30 billion.

What they're saying:

"Los Angeles is one of the most economically productive places on the globe, but it can only rebound and flourish with support from the federal government as it recovers from this unprecedented disaster," Newsom wrote in his letter to lawmakers.

"Make no mistake, Los Angeles will use this money wisely," he added.

Big picture view:

Estimates of the total economic loss from the firestorm have been estimated to surpass $250 billion — with real estate losses from the Palisades and Eaton fires predicted to potentially top $30 billion, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.

By the numbers:

$16.8 billion : Requested from FEMA for property and infrastructure rebuilding, with $5 billion for debris cleanup.

$9.9 billion : Sought from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for grants to fire victims, homeowners, businesses, and renters.

$5.29 billion: Requested from the Small Business Administration for homeowner and business loans.

What's next:

As Newsom unveils the economic initiative, attention will focus on how the proposed funding will be allocated and the impact it will have on the recovery process. The request for federal assistance underscores the scale of the disaster and the need for comprehensive support to rebuild affected communities.