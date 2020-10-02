Newport family steps up for City of Hope walk to fight cancer

Here comes the groom! While 2020 has been filled with news of the pandemic, protests and politics, for Josh Siegel this was the year he beat cancer and got married!

On Sunday, October 4th he'll celebrate being cancer free by walking in the City of Hope's Walk for Hope. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it's a virtual fundraiser for the cancer institute in Duarte.

In his battle with testicular cancer, at 30-years-old, Josh underwent surgery to remove a testical and two rounds of chemotherapy.

He'd walked in last year's event before even being diagnosed himself. His mother Leslie Siegel is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She was treated at City of Hope too. She carries the Brca One gene which was passed on to her son. It's something her daughter Ashley has to worry about as well.

As you might imagine the entire Siegel family was thrilled to see Josh walk down the aisle even if they (and 300 friends and family) had to watch by Zoom.

Advertisement

The 24th annual Walk for Hope to battle breast and gynecological cancers is Sunday with fundraising throughout the month. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.