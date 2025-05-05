Newborn found abandoned in dumpster in Riverside

A newborn baby boy is being evaluated at a hospital in Riverside after he was found abandoned in a dumpster.

Riverside police say they received phone calls about a crying baby.

He was found with his umbilical cord still attached.

The baby was rushed across the street to Parkview Community Hospital for medical care.

He has been reported in stable condition.

Police are talking to residents of the complex, trying to locate the woman who gave birth to the little boy.

As a reminder, California has a Safely Surrendered Baby Law, which gives parents or guardians the choice to legally and safely surrender their baby at any hospital or fire station, no questions asked. To learn more, visit babysafela.com or call the helpline at 1-877-222-9723.