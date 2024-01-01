New Year's twin brothers born on different days - and different years - at South Jersey hospital

Twin babies share so many things, but these special brothers won't share the same birthday, or even the same birth year!

The New Year's babies entered the world 40 minutes apart at Virtua Voorhees Hospital - one before midnight, and one after.

Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2023 weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18 ¾ inches long.

His younger brother Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day in 2024. He weighed 4 pounds and 15 ounces and was 17 ¼ inches long.

Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled to have two healthy boys, who will have an incredible birthday story to tell!

"It feels like paperwork is going to be the most challenging, Billy said. "Tell somebody you have twins, and they want to write down the same date. No, they're born on different days in different years too."

"They're going to say we’re twins, and they're going to say you're lying," Eve jokes.

And to top it all off, Ezra now shares his birthday with his dad - who is also a New Year's Eve baby.

"When she woke me up the morning of New Year’s Eve, she said ‘happy birthday,’ I think my water broke. I need to go to the doctor," Billy said.

Ezra, aka "Baby A," was born just hours later.

"Having even one kid on your birthday, how rare and just really cool to have that moment we can now share," Billy said.

The parents say the fraternal twins are already so different, not only in looks, but also personalities.

Ezra sleeps a lot, while Ezekiel doesn't stop moving.

"He’s looking around, he's curious, so you can tell different personalities," Eve said.

The Humphrey family of five also includes big brother Hezekiah, who is excited to meet his new baby brothers, and celebrate his 3rd birthday on January 3.

"In four days we have four birthdays… the 3 kids and me," Billy said.

Eve said everyone is healthy, which is what’s most important, but there is also another added bonus.!

"We get one tax write off this year, one extra, and then we’ll get another one next year," she said.

Wishing the happiest New Year to one unique family!