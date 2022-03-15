New Selena album coming out next month

Fans of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez are in for a treat.

Her father said a new album with 13 songs is coming out next month.

It will include some previously released tracks with new arrangements, as well as some songs that were recorded when Selena was 13.

Her brother will digitally modify her voice to make it sound more like it did when she was older.

(FILE) Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York (Vinnie Zuffante)

Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, told the Washington Post the new album is old music with a modern twist and new "beautiful arrangement."

This year marks the 27th anniversary since the 23-year-old singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Selena is the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, with sales of more than 65 million albums.

