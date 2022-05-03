New program offering free high-speed internet for thousands of LAUSD students

A new program is offering free high-speed internet to thousands of families in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

On Tuesday, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the "All Families Connected Program" at Bell High School.

The program is a $50 million investment, funded mostly with $48 million in federal funds, which will provide the complimentary in-home internet service to families in need for 12 months.

