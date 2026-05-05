New polling shows tightening race for California governor

The Brief Two new surveys indicate a highly competitive field for California governor, with Republican Steve Hilton leading at 20% in a SurveyUSA poll and tied for the lead in a poll. Hilton is closely trailed by Democrats Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra, while Chad Bianco remains a significant factor in the race with 12% support in one survey. The number of undecided voters has dropped as low as 14% in recent polling.



The race for California’s next governor remains wide open, according to two new polls released this week.

What we know:

Two separate polls were released this week, providing a look at the current standing of the gubernatorial candidates. A poll conducted by SurveyUSA places Republican Steve Hilton in the lead with 20% of the vote. He is followed by Democrat Tom Steyer at 18%, Chad Bianco at 12%, and Xavier Becerra at 10%.

In contrast, a separate poll released by the California Democratic Party and conducted by Evitarus, a public opinion research consulting firm, shows a much tighter race at the top. In this survey, Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are tied for the lead, both garnering 18% of the vote.

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By the numbers:

The data shows the following:

SurveyUSA poll:

Steve Hilton: 20%

Tom Steyer: 18%

Chad Bianco: 12%

Xavier Becerra: 10%

Undecided: 17%

Evitarus poll (California Democratic Party):

Steve Hilton: 18%

Xavier Becerra: 18%

Undecided: 14% (down from a previous 24%)

Big picture view:

This shift indicates that voters are beginning to settle on their preferred candidates.