New polling shows tightening race for California governor
The race for California’s next governor remains wide open, according to two new polls released this week.
What we know:
Two separate polls were released this week, providing a look at the current standing of the gubernatorial candidates. A poll conducted by SurveyUSA places Republican Steve Hilton in the lead with 20% of the vote. He is followed by Democrat Tom Steyer at 18%, Chad Bianco at 12%, and Xavier Becerra at 10%.
In contrast, a separate poll released by the California Democratic Party and conducted by Evitarus, a public opinion research consulting firm, shows a much tighter race at the top. In this survey, Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are tied for the lead, both garnering 18% of the vote.
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By the numbers:
The data shows the following:
SurveyUSA poll:
- Steve Hilton: 20%
- Tom Steyer: 18%
- Chad Bianco: 12%
- Xavier Becerra: 10%
- Undecided: 17%
Evitarus poll (California Democratic Party):
- Steve Hilton: 18%
- Xavier Becerra: 18%
- Undecided: 14% (down from a previous 24%)
Big picture view:
This shift indicates that voters are beginning to settle on their preferred candidates.
The Source: This report is based on polling data provided by SurveyUSA and Evitarus.