New pastor at Faithful Central readies for Easter service

Easter Sunday at one of Los Angeles' top Black churches will see a new pastor leading service. Faithful Central Bible Church saw turnover in February when Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer stepped down as Senior Pastor after 40 years.

A young pastor, John-Paul Foster, was tapped by Ulmer to lead the way.

Noting an often said comment, "You've got some big shoes to fill."

"That's what people say. Yeah, a lot of people say that," he responds.

At his first sermon as Senior Pastor, this former Faithful Central youth pastor wore sneakers and a letterman's jacket launching a new era at the Inglewood church.

He asked his congregation, "Is there anybody that can testify if it were not for the Lord, where would I be?"

Pastor John-Paul is a married father of two. He was born in London but grew up in Los Angeles.

He is also a professor at Biola, "One of the nation's leading Christian universities."

For its Easter resurrection service, Faithful Central, is known for its theatrical productions. The church was filmed on the set of the series The Chosen.

Pastor J-P says "If you've never been here for Easter Resurrection service, you want to be here."

Services are Sundays at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in person and online.

Bishop Ulmer is staying on as a teacher at the church and will give the services each year on Father's Day. FOX 11 sat down with him for an interview days before his last sermon as Senior Pastor.