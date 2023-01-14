New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 volunteer firefighters

Five volunteer firefighters were injured early Saturday morning when a house they were battling a fire at exploded.

Officials with the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said that just after 2 a.m., firefighters were called to battle a two-alarm fire at a home.

Seconds after firefighters entered the home, officials say the house exploded.

Two firefighters received burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center where they were treated and released.

Three other firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

No one else was reportedly injured in the explosion.