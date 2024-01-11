New charges for suspect in Malibu barrel killing

A man who was already charged in the murder of a man whose body was stuffed inside a barrel in Malibu is now facing a new charge over a different murder.

Joshua Simmons, 37, was previously arrested on October 2023 after the body of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy was found dead in the barrel back in July of that same year. This week, Simmons is facing charges in the shooting death of a man in Inglewood from January of 2023, six months before Murphy's death was publicly announced.

Simmons will be arraigned in downtown LA on the new charge next week.

