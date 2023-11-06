Netflix raising prices again in December

Details of another rumored price hike at Netflix have been confirmed.

In early November, users began receiving an email with the information that their plan prices were going to increase next month.

If you haven’t received an email yet, Netflix says they send an email with details about the price change one month before the billing date on which your price will increase.

The following is the upcoming price structure for Netflix plans :

Standard with ads

Ad-supported, all but a few movies and TV shows available, unlimited mobile games

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in Full HD

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

$6.99 / month

Standard plan

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in Full HD

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

Option to add 1 extra member who doesn't live with you

$15.49 / month

Premium plan

Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

Watch in Ultra HD

Download on 6 supported devices at a time

Option to add up to 2 extra members who don't live with you

Netflix spatial audio

$22.99 / month

Extra members can be added to the standard and premium plans for $7.99 each per month.

In the email to members, Netflix said the price hike will allow the streaming service "to deliver even more value for your membership — with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better."

What happened to Netflix’s Basic plan?

In a move over the summer, Netflix pumped the brakes on the U.S. availability of the Basic membership without ads for new or returning subscribers, which had risen to $11.99 / month.

Netflix says if you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on the plan until you change plans or cancel the account.

