More than 150 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown LA, no one hurt

More than 150 firefighters responded to a massive fire in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from the 1100 block of Main Street a little before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Large fire and smoke can be seen from a commercial building in the area.

According to LAFD it took about 70 minutes to take down the fire. LAFD said 172 were assigned to Tuesday night's downtown Los Angeles fire.

