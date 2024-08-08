'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor Gabriel Olds arrested on sexual assault allegations

Gabriel Olds, a 52-year-old actor and screenwriter, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of alleged sexual assaults in Los Angeles.

Olds, a New York native and Yale University graduate, was arrested around 9:40 a.m. near Norway Lane and Norman Place in the Crestwood Hills area above Brentwood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Olds was charged by the District Attorney's Office in July with three counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of an unconscious person, sodomy by use of force, assault with intent to rape and injuring a spouse, girlfriend or child's parent, according to court records.

The alleged offenses occurred between January and September of 2013.

According to the LAPD, on Jan. 19, 2023, a 41-year-old woman reported that she was raped at her home by Olds. Two additional alleged victims subsequently came forward and made similar complaints, contending they had "consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault," police said.

"Investigators have identified three women that Olds assaulted, as well as two additional women who reported lesser violent sexual conduct," according to an LAPD statement. "Due to Olds' travels as an actor, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide that have yet to come forward."

Olds has worked as an actor and screenwriter since the early 1990s, police said. Some of his acting credits include "The Rookie: Feds," and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

According to police, the alleged victims reported that Olds used his status as an Ivy League alumnus, along with his success in the film industry, to meet and coax women into dates. Several women claimed they met Olds through dating apps.

Gabriel Olds (LAPD)

Each victim alleged that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounter, later turning violent and non-consensual, police said.

"We heard the same story again and again," LAPD Special Assault Sector Supervisor Detective Brent Hopkins said in a statement. "Mr. Olds started off charming but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

Olds was being held on $3.5 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults or any additional victims choosing to come forward can contact Hopkins at 213-473-0417 or 39343@lapd.online. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.