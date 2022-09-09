NB lanes of 5 Freeway in Castaic to close for several nights to repair road

article

Caltrans is closing the northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in Castaic as crews work to make repairs on the road.

Caltrans officials say they are working to create a third lane on a portion of the freeway. "Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on August 31," Caltrans stated online.

In order to alleviate congestion, northbound lanes will be closed for several nights, starting Sept. 8, to pave a 2-mile stretch.

Caltrans says each night of the northbound closure, the turnaround gate at Parker Road will be opened to return motorists to southbound 5. That will require three left lanes on southbound 5 to be closed each time to allow trucks to turn.

Drivers are urged to use the 14 and 138 freeways as alternate routes.

As part of phase 1, all northbound lanes will be closed Thursday, September 8, at 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 9.

As part of phase 2, all northbound lanes will be closed each night from Sunday, September 11 to Thursday, September 15.

The list of closures is listed below:

Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 p.m. to Monday, September 12 at 10 a.m. for paving

Monday, September 12 at 11:59 p.m. to Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. for paving

Tuesday, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. to Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. for paving

Wednesday, September 14 at 11:59 p.m. to Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. for cleanup and restriping.

Caltrans says by September 15, drivers will have three lanes to travel northbound.