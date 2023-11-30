National Runaway Prevention Month highlights growing need for support

As November unfolds, National Runaway Prevention Month aims to shed light on the challenges faced by youth experiencing homelessness and other adversities. With over 4.2 million young people aged 13-25 facing homelessness annually in the United States, efforts to address this issue have become increasingly crucial.

Data from the National Runaway Safeline, based on research from the University of Chicago in 2017, reveals a notable surge in young people seeking assistance. Susan Frankel, CEO of the National Runaway Safeline, points out key trends, including a rise in younger individuals between the ages of 10 and 14 reaching out for help. Simultaneously, there has been an increase in 18 to 24-year-olds seeking assistance.

Frankel underscores the importance of the fact that 42 percent of youth reaching out for help in 2022 were still residing at home. This presents an opportunity for prevention and early intervention, allowing for connection to resources and options rather than resorting to life on the streets or facing dangerous situations.

The National Runaway Safeline operates a comprehensive set of services, including a 24/7 crisis hotline, traditional hotline, phone system, live chat, live texting, and email. These avenues provide a vital human connection for individuals seeking assistance at any time of day or night.

Top reasons prompting young people to reach out, as highlighted by Frankel, include:

Family Dynamics: Encompassing various issues such as problems with step-parents, family members, and siblings.

Emotional Abuse/Mental Health: A consistent concern, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

Economics: Newly identified in the top five reasons for 2022.

Physical Abuse: Remains a significant factor driving youth to seek help.

Peer and Social Issues: Particularly observed in the State of California.

Frankel emphasizes the critical role of resources like the National Runaway Safeline's 24-hour hotline, online crisis services, counseling, shelters, food pantries, and employment training programs. These resources play a pivotal role in supporting youth who may be contemplating running away or those already living on the streets. National Runaway Prevention Month serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to address the root causes of youth homelessness and provide essential support systems.