National Pretzel Day: Here's where to get free pretzels

Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day.

What better way to celebrate than a free pretzel from Wetzel's Pretzels?

All you have to do is head on over to a Wetzel's near you anytime after 3 p.m. and ask for your free pretzel! This deal only applies to the original salted or unsalted pretzel, and is limited to one per person. If you're a family of four, each of you gets a pretzel.

No purchase is necessary.

Now, if you want a cup of cheese, that'll cost you.

Wetzel's isn't the only place giving out some freebies today.

Fellow pretzel maker Auntie Anne's is giving away a free pretzel (original or cinnamon) to its Pretzel Perks members. No purchase necessary.

Now if one day of free pretzels isn't enough to satisfy your pretzel craving, what about a full year of free pretzels? Snyder's of Hanover is also celebrating National Pretzel Day with a giveaway for one person to win a year's supply of pretzel pieces. All you have to do is like its Instagram page and tag a friend in the comment section.