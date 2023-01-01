These are the days national parks will have free admission in 2023

If your journey takes you to one of more than 400 national park sites across the county in 2023, then it could be the year of your great adventure.

The National Park Service announced it is waiving entrance fees for all parks on certain days of the year.

The free admission is designed to encourage Americans to venture out and explore the country’s 63 National Parks and 360 designated sites.

Entrance fees will be waived on the following dates in 2023:

Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 12 – First day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Rangers said the waiver of the fee does not cover the cost of amenities or activities at the recreational sites.

If you are a frequent visitor of parks, the NPS suggested buying an $80 annual pass that provides access to more than 2,000 federally-managed recreational areas across the country.

Around 300 million people visited national park sites in the U.S. in 2021, with Appalachia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park and California ’s Golden Gate National Recreation Area taking the top honors as the most visited destinations.

It’s estimated that 80% to 100% of the entrance fees remain at the parks where the money is collected.

