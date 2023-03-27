Nashville school shooting: 3 students, 3 adults killed by female suspect, police say

Three children and three adults were gunned down on Monday by a female shooting suspect at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee , according to officials.

The female gunman was also killed by responding officers.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. Three students and three adult staff members were killed, police said during a news briefing on Monday afternoon.

The shooter, who "appeared to be in her teens," was armed with at least two "assault-type rifles'' and a handgun. The suspect was engaged by officers in an "upper-level part" of the school and was killed by 10:27 a.m. local time, police said.



The names and ages of the victims and the shooter were not immediately released.

At noon local time, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the "active shooter event" on Twitter, while the fire department said it responded to an "active aggressor" but did not give any specifics.

The Covenant School is located about 10 miles southwest of downtown Nashville.

Nashville’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also said it was responding to the scene .

Students were seen walking to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby Woodmont Baptist Church to reunite with their parents.

Responding officers are pictured at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website. The school is in Nashville’s affluent Green Hills neighborhood, located about 10 miles southwest of downtown. Green Hills is also home to the famed Bluebird Café – a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters.

The killings come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

Tennessee lawmakers offered their condolences following Monday's shooting. The state's senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both released statements mourning the tragedy and praising law enforcement.

The entrance to Covenant Presbyterian Church, which hosts the Covenant School, where police responded to a mass shooting. (Credit: Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

"Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School," Hagerty tweeted Monday. "I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance."

"Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist," Blackburn wrote in a statement. "Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."

