NASCAR returning to LA Coliseum in 2023

NASCAR will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in early 2023 to kick off its season with the second running of the Busch Light Clash, officials announced Sunday.

The inaugural Busch Light Clash was held at the Coliseum on Feb. 6 of this year, on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt auto-racing track atop the turf where the USC Trojans play. The exhibition race was won by Joey Logano.

It was the first time that NASCAR opened its schedule outside of Daytona Beach, Florida. The event also featured a musical performance by Pitbull and an appearance by Ice Cube.

"Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for racing development and strategy. "We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We're thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500."

The 2023 Busch Light Clash will take place on Feb. 5 and will be televised live on Fox.

"With more than four million viewers, and really breaking through in a pop culture mecca like Los Angeles, the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum did everything it was intended to do and then some," Fox Sports head of programming and scheduling Bill Wanger said. "It energized the sport, delivered new eyeballs and kicked off the season in grand fashion. We can't wait to do it all again in 2023."

Tickets will go on sale in early August.