Nas to perform at 'Get Out the Vote' rally event in Hollywood

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas was scheduled to perform at the inaugural Stand With Crypto Get Out the Vote event in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

Nas. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The event encourages the growing number of crypto users to get involved in California's pivotal primary elections.

Along with Nas, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will make appearances at the free public event, scheduled for 3 p.m. at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd. While admission is free, priority will be given to Stand With Crypto advocates.

The move comes as more Americans, including the 8.2 million adults in California who reportedly own crypto, are demanding a financial system that works for all citizens. Stand with Crypto is at the guidance of this drive, garnering more than 300,000 sign-ups of advocates ready to stand up in the coming election.

The group advocates for a better financial system by addressing candidates, participating in town halls, and educating lawmakers on the importance of crypto-friendly regulations.

SUGGESTED:

Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the event running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information or to RSVP to the event.