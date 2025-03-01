Naked man punched girl, sexually assaulted woman in West LA, police say

The Brief Police arrested a naked man accused of attacking two people in West LA. Ishmail Bangura is accused of punching a girl in an apartment elevator, then attacking a woman in another. Neighbors pulled the man off the woman after he pinned her to the ground and threatened to rape and kill her, police said.



Police arrested a man this week who is accused of attacking a woman and a young girl in West Los Angeles, all while naked.

Ishmail Bangura was booked on suspicion of felony assault with intent to commit rape and burglary.

What we know:

LAPD officers were called out to a home on Barry Avenue, near Pico Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to officers, Ishmail Bangura, naked, had broken into a 63-year-old woman's home and threatened to kill and rape her.

When she ran out, police said Bangura pushed her to the ground then climbed on top of her, repeating his threats.

"Nearby residents removed him from her," one officer with the LAPD's Media Relations Division told City News Service.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, while officers arrested Bangura.

Later, police said they learned that before he allegedly attacked the woman, Bangura allegedly punched a 3-year-old girl in the elevator of a nearby apartment building — also while naked.

What we don't know:

The 63-year-old woman's condition was not immediately clear.