Naked intruder found in Valley Village home

A naked man was taken into custody after breaking into a Valley Village home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded at 1:52 a.m. to a possible burglary in the 11700 block of Otsego Street.

The residents of the home, who ran outside, told police they found a naked man inside. Officers located the man and took him into custody.

Video from the scene showed the bearded man, handcuffed and clad in only socks, sandals and some kind of dark poncho that covered his top half.