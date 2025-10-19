Mystery object hits United flight at 36,000 feet; Passenger describes terrifying moments

The Brief A United Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after an unidentified object struck the cockpit windshield, injuring the pilot. All passengers and crew were safely rebooked on another flight to Los Angeles, while the damaged aircraft remains grounded for inspection. The NTSB is investigating the incident, focusing on the cause of the windshield damage and analyzing data from the flight.



A United Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles turned harrowing Thursday morning when an unidentified object is believed to have struck the cockpit windshield at 36,000 feet near Moab, Utah, injuring the pilot and prompting an emergency landing in Salt Lake City.

United Airlines Flight 1093, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 134 passengers and six crew members, was cruising when the impact cracked one layer of the aircraft’s multilayered windshield, leaving the pilot with scratches and bruises. Passenger Heather Ramsey, who spoke exclusively with FOX 11, was recording the sunrise when chaos erupted.

"One flight attendant raised her voice and told the other, ‘Get back. Get to the back of the aircraft, stop service,’" Ramsey said. Moments later, the pilot announced over the intercom: "Unfortunately, we have some bad news. The aircraft has collided with an object." The plane descended 10,000 feet rapidly, diverting to Salt Lake City International Airport.

"I was just looking out the window thinking, ‘We could go down at any time.’ It was really scary," Ramsey said. "We were all holding our breath until the very end. You could definitely feel the tension on the entire aircraft."

A photo shared widely on X, viewed millions of times, shows the pilot’s injured arm and the cracked windshield, with glass shards scattered in the cockpit. United Airlines noted that aircraft windshields are designed to function safely even if one layer sustains damage.

United Airlines' statement

United Airlines issued the following statement: "On Thursday, United Flight 1093 landed safely in Salt Lake City to address damage to its multilayered windshield. We arranged for another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles later that day, and our maintenance team is working to return the aircraft to service." The airline directed further inquiries to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

All passengers safely deplaned in Salt Lake City and were rebooked on another aircraft, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport about six hours late.

NTSB investigation

The NTSB is actively investigating, stating: "The NTSB is investigating a cracked windscreen on a Boeing 737-8 during cruise flight near Moab, Utah, Thursday. Operating as United Flight 1093 from DEN to LAX, airplane diverted safely to SLC. NTSB gathering radar, weather, flight recorder data. Windscreen being sent to NTSB laboratories for examination."

What hit the plane?

The object that hit the aircraft nearly seven miles above ground remains unidentified. "That seems a little high for a bird," Ramsey said. "People are saying scrap metal, it could be space debris, drones?"

The Federal Aviation Administration notes no commercial airliner has ever been struck by space debris, with odds estimated at less than 1 in a trillion. The ongoing NTSB investigation, including analysis of the damaged windscreen at its laboratories, aims to uncover the cause.

Pilot praised for composure

Despite visible injuries, the pilot safely landed the aircraft, earning praise from passengers. "The pilot did a phenomenal job, both manning the aircraft and keeping composure," Ramsey said. "I just want to give props to him."

The damaged Boeing 737 MAX 8 remains grounded in Salt Lake City for inspection by United’s maintenance team. The airline emphasized the safety of all 134 passengers and six crew members.

The investigation continues, with the NTSB’s findings expected to shed light on this high-altitude mystery.