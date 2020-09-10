‘Mustard up the courage’: Oscar Mayer offers iconic Wienermobile for a memorable proposal — for free

If you’re looking for a creative way to pop the question to your significant other, you’re in luck: Oscar Mayer is offering its iconic Wienermobile for a proposal both you and your partner will relish.

The hot dog company launched the offer on Wednesday, and is now accepting requests for the Wienermobile from hot dog lovers and fans across the country.

The best part? It’s free.

“Summer wedding may have been a no-go, but proposal season is coming up fast. So, Oscar Mayer is making the iconic Wienermobile available to anyone who’s mustard up the courage to pop the question to their significant other,” the company said in a press release.

Oscar Mayer’s offer was inspired by the Wienermobile’s very own official driver, “Zach n Cheese,” who proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone last weekend with the help of the 27-foot hot dog on wheels.