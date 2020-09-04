Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Coastal
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire

Murder-for-hire plot exposed when hitman turns out to be undercover agent

By Mike Magnoli
Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Fl
FOX 35 Orlando
article

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Brevard Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a woman sitting in a restaurant parking lot thought she was speaking with a hitman for hire, but the person turned out to be an undercover agent. Deputies say she wanted him to kill her husband’s lover.

Ashley Spencer, 33, of Palm Bay, is now facing charges for solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The target, who is not being named, is a female corrections officer in Brevard County. The husband was a corrections officer, too, but tendered his resignation earlier this summer.

MORE NEWS: Orlando couple arrested after videos posted on social media prompt child abuse investigation

The sheriff’s office says the affair between the two corrections officers resulted in the birth of a son. Spencer allegedly was so enraged she even talked about hurting the baby, deputies said. 

The plan, according to investigators, was to send the hitman to the female officer's house, tie her up and shoot her with a .38 caliber revolver. The agreed price was $2,000.

The sheriff’s office says that what Spencer didn't know was that the hired gunman was actually an undercover agent with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"I believe the words she used were, ‘Do you know a felon who can help me do a job?’" said Brevard Sheriff's Spokesman Tod Goodyear. "She was serious about this plan."

| Get the news you need: Sign up for the FOX 35 newsletters |

The sheriff’s office says Spencer was even scheming about an alibi, where she would be and what she would be doing at the time of the murder.

Because of the jail connection, Spencer is being held in a facility outside of Brevard County on no bond.