Multiple San Fernando Valley businesses burglarized

Multiple investigations are underway after at least three businesses were broken into overnight in the San Fernando Valley, two of which are connected, according to police.

In Van Nuys, the cleanup is underway at Your Smoke Shop. The owners were busy Wednesday morning picking up all the broken glass.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when at least three suspects used a metal chain attached to the metal security gate at the smoke shop. The suspects then hit the accelerator and pulled it right off, smashing the rest of the glass and going inside.

The suspects got away with boxes filled with merchandise. They were also seen rummaging through the cash drawer where there was no money, and they appeared to contemplate taking the ATM with them, but they ended up leaving it behind.

The amount of damage done was greater than anything stolen. It really hits this family hard, especially since this is a small, family-owned business.

Moments earlier and two miles away, they did the same thing at another smoke shop - SL Smokes - on Victory Boulevard also in Van Nuys.

Once again, the suspects used a gray or silver colored SUV to rip the metal gate off the store wall, and then at least three suspects burglarized it.

Around 4:15 a.m., FOX 11 was at Green Coast Hydroponics, where another break-in was confirmed at the shop on the corner of Tujunga and Sherman Way in North Hollywood.

Police are working to be able to review the security camera footage to see if it is connected to this burglary crew.

The two smoke shop burglaries are connected, authorities said, with the same SUV and suspects seen in surveillance footage of both businesses. It was unclear if the suspects involved in the smoke shop burglaries were also involved in the crime at Green Coast Hydroponics.

Suspect descriptions were not immediately released.