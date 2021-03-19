Multiple people injured during 6-vehicle collision in Northridge

Multiple people were injured after a 6-vehicle collision occurred in Northridge.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the intersection of Nordoff St. and Reseda Blvd. just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The fire department says there were a total of seven patients. One was transported to the hospital in moderate condition, two were transported in fair condition and four others suffered minor injuries and declined transport. The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.