More than 20 injured at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin after car speeds through crowd

More than 20 people were injured at a Christmas holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin (a suburb of Milwaukee) on Sunday when a red SUV sped through the crowd at high speed. There were also reports that shots were fired.

FOX 6 Milwaukee reporter Sam Kraemer tweeted: "One man says ‘most of his family are in the hospital’ as he and his wife walked away. There are emergency crews everywhere… One man told me he saw about 30 people laying in the intersection of Main & Barstow."

Kraemer said that a woman who lives along the parade route saw the SUV barrel through a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old. She says the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running, checking on those injured.

@KaleLern wrote on Twitter: "Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window. He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade and many others please pray for everyone in Waukesha."

This still image from a live video of the holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, shows a red vehicle speeding along the route.

Kaylee Staral, who identified herself on Twitter as a journalism student and intern at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, wrote on Twitter: "A car just ran through the middle of a downtown Waukesha.l parade. Police shouting at least 30 people down and that shots were fired. Multiple people on the ground injured. Heavy police and ambulance presence now. Tons of families with children running to their cars to leave the scene."

Zach Heisler wrote on Twitter: "At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us."

Another person wrote on Twitter: "Holy s*** I was marching in the Waukesha holiday parade and someone drove into the parade and ran over a ton of people wtf".

