Mudslide tears through Hacienda Heights neighborhood

Three homes in Hacienda Heights had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after a major mudslide.

The slide occurred around 9:30 a.m. along Gotera Drive after a hillside collapsed into the homes' backyards.

"I just heard a big bang and the sound of an avalanche," said Wendy Barron, the homeowner.

A wall of water and mud poured into Barron's backyard and master bedroom. Immediately, she called 911.

RELATED:

"It came down all at once," said Barron. "Then, another 2 or 3 times, more mud came down until it covered the entire backyard."

According to firefighters, at least one home sustained damage. However, three had to be evacuated as a precaution for additional mudslides.

"[Firefighters] said we have to evacuate so now they're letting me back in to just get my personal belongings and go off," said Baron.

"It's definitely heartbreaking," said Barron's husband Jesus. "I don't wish this on anybody."

First responders have been busy the last few days responding to calls during this historic storm. However, the rain isn't done just yet.

"We have some burn scars from previous fires we're concerned about," said Christian Reynoso from Los Angeles County Fire Department. "We're just keeping an eye on the whole county. Any low-lying areas, hillsides, waterways, everything."

Thankfully, there were no injuries Tuesday along Gotera Drive. Firefighters were placing additional sandbags outside the evacuated homes just in case there are more mudslides.

"We're not ready for what's going to happen after this," said Jesus Barron. "It's going to take a couple of months to get back to normal."