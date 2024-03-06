Mountain lion spotted in Sierra Madre

An unwelcome guest was spotted overnight in a Sierra Madre neighborhood, putting residents on alert.

Police were called to Grandview and Foothill avenues at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a mountain lion on the prowl.

Residents have reported at least two other previous mountain lion sightings over the last couple of weeks in Sierra Madre.

So far there have been no reported close encounters between the cougar and people or pets.