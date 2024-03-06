Mountain lion spotted in Sierra Madre
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An unwelcome guest was spotted overnight in a Sierra Madre neighborhood, putting residents on alert.
Police were called to Grandview and Foothill avenues at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a mountain lion on the prowl.
Residents have reported at least two other previous mountain lion sightings over the last couple of weeks in Sierra Madre.
SUGGESTED:
- Granada Hills bunny colony of nearly 100 sprang from just 2 rabbits; fosters needed
- PETA protesters disrupt Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show
- Watch: Hiker rescues dog lost 1,000 feet up on trail
So far there have been no reported close encounters between the cougar and people or pets.