Mountain lion spotted in Sierra Madre

By FOX 11
Published 
Sierra Madre
FOX 11

The mountain lion has not had any close encounters with people or pets, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An unwelcome guest was spotted overnight in a Sierra Madre neighborhood, putting residents on alert.

Police were called to Grandview and Foothill avenues at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a mountain lion on the prowl. 

Residents have reported at least two other previous mountain lion sightings over the last couple of weeks in Sierra Madre. 

So far there have been no reported close encounters between the cougar and people or pets.