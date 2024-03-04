Granada Hills bunny colony of nearly 100 sprang from just 2 rabbits; fosters needed

Animal rescue workers are looking for foster homes for about 100 rabbits after finding a home in Granada Hills completely overrun by the animals.

Lejla Hadzimuratovic, Founder and President of Bunny World Foundation said it started with just a pair of rabbits who found their way onto the homeowner’s yard. "These were only two rabbits, and from these two rabbits, the entire catastrophe happened," Hadzimuratovic said.

Following recent rains, the homeowner reached out to L.A. Animal Services for help, which then brought in Hadzimuratovic and her volunteer team. The homeowner said the animals were rapidly multiplying and they struggled to keep up.

Rescuers quickly realized that about half of the animals were pregnant. She said many people don't realize that rabbits' pregnancies only last about a month, and there can be up to 11 bunnies in a single litter.

"They can be like nursing the litter and still be pregnant, and delivering right in the middle of the nursing, which is completely insane," Hadzimuratovic said. "That’s why they’re the symbol of fertility."

Now, rescuers are racing to find homes for the burgeoning colony. People interested in fostering or adopting the rabbits should email BWF at info@bunnyworldfoundation.org with "I will foster an LAAS bunny" in the subject line.

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles Animal Services said that the adult rabbits have "been dispersed throughout six city shelters," and that the department is working with BWA to get the animals spayed and neutered.

"The department is grateful to the Bunny World Foundation for transporting, helping to provide care, coordinating spay and neuter as well as finding adoptive and foster homes."

Those wishing to adopt rabbits from LAAS can find information at laanimalservices.com/search/other.