Motorcyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in East Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - One person died early Monday morning in East Compton following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
What we know:
California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and East Rose Street, near East Rancho Dominguez Park.
An investigation revealed a motorcycle and another vehicle had collided.
The motorcycle rider involved in the crash died at the scene, according to the CHP.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.
It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
Further details, including the identities of those involved, are pending as the investigation proceeds.
The Source: The information in this report comes directly from California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig, who provided details to City News Service regarding the collision and ongoing investigation.