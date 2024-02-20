Motorcycle officer involved in 405 Freeway crash; 2 hospitalized

article

A motorcycle police officer was involved in a crash on the 405 Freeway near Mar Vista Tuesday.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway between Palms and National boulevards.

Video from the scene showed at least three vehicles involved in the crash — the officer's motorcycle, an SUV and a compact car. First responders were seen treating at least one person on the scene.

Officials could not confirm to FOX 11 what department the officer was with. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that at least two people were transported to the hospital, but didn't say whether one of those people was the officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.