article

A mother was killed and her daughter critically injured following a suspected DUI crash in Orange.

It happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Tustin Street and Collins Avenue, according to police.

The mother and her daughter were traveling in a Toyota RAV4 westbound on Collins Avenue and had just gone through a green light at Tustin Street when they collided with a man driving a Chevy Equinox south on Tustin Street, approaching a red light at Collins Avenue.

The mother from Orange, who was a passenger in the Toyota, died at the scene. Her daughter, who was sitting directly behind her, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another young person and the driver of the Toyota were hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

The suspected drunk driver, identified as 18-year-old Robeqrto Noe Monfil Xitlama from Orange, was driving without a license, according to police. He was not injured.

Authorities said Xitlama's blood alcohol content level was more than double the legal limit.

He was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and booked at the Orange County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.