Mother charged after COVID-19 positive teen found in trunk of her car, Harris Co. DA's office says

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has charged a mother Friday after her teenage son was allegedly found in the trunk of her car.

Details are limited but according to the DA's office, Sarah Beam, 42, was at a COVID-19 testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Falcon Rd on January 3 when officials were alerted her teenage child, 13, was in her car's trunk.

The mother alleges it was to refrain them from exposure, as the child was COVID-19 positive.

Officials with Cypress-Fairbanks ISD confirm the child was not harmed, but a warrant was issued for her arrest, where she will be facing Child Endangerment charges.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.