Morningside High School honors senior killed by alleged DUI driver days before graduating

A day full of mixed emotions for students graduating from Morningside High School Thursday afternoon in Inglewood.

The 117 graduating seniors are without their classmate, 17-year-old David Ceja. The teen died Tuesday in a head-on car crash in Playa del Rey. Ceja’s 15-year-old brother, Hector, also died in the crash.

"We loved them," said Morningside Principal Dr. Kiwiana Cain. "David was to take the stage and take the next part of his journey. Our other baby just started 9th grade."

The graduation ceremony included a moment of silence and doves released to honor the lives lost. A picture of David was placed where he was supposed to sit with his graduating class.

David Ceja

In addition, David’s father wore his son’s cap and gown to the ceremony.

"We were here the day before his passing," said Dr. Cain. "So, he actually has already walked our field, he practiced. So, the parents are coming to receive in his honor. They’ll receive his diploma."

"It’s just crazy, because we saw him the other day," said Jeremiah Machado, a graduating student. "For him to be gone like that is just [unbelievable]."

The deadly crash also injured three others Tuesday evening near Dockweiler State Beach. Sources tell FOX 11 a teen driver took a hit of laughing gas (nitrous oxide) before crashing. Los Angeles Police Department investigators later confirmed a nitrous oxide canister was located near the wreckage.

In April, FOX 11 reported on a similar crash in Van Nuys where three teens were injured. That young driver was also accused of using nitrous oxide.

"Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more nitrous oxide being abused," said Dr. Sam Torbati Cedars-Sinai.

Nitrous oxide is readily available for anyone to purchase, even children.

"We need attention to it," said Dr. Torbati. "We need to look at whether there’s enough risk to society [and] whether this is something that should be so readily available."

The exact cause of Tuesday’s crash remains under investigation.

"It’s tough," said Juan Reyes, a graduating student. "[We’ve] got to keep pushing forward."