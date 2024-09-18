More Rolling Hills Estates homes face utility shutoffs

Dozens of Rollings Hills Estates residents are already impacted by a major power shutoff, and by Wednesday evening, 51 more households will have their power shut off for good due to land movement.

Right now SoCal Gas has shut off services to 37 homes in Rolling Hills, and now Southern California Edison has informed 51 households in the city that power to their homes will be shut off indefinitely, no later than 6 p.m., which means power can be shut off at any time today for those residents.

The residents that are impacted have already been contacted by the power companies.

This is all happening because of dangerous land movement in the Palos Verdes community that has caused serious damage.

The Palos Verdes School District is offering resources to students who have been impacted by landslides and also these power shutoffs.