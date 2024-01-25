California weather radar: More rain, snow forecast in coming days

Don't put away your umbrella just yet!

Enjoy the sunny skies while they're here, because there's a "growing potential" for up to three more storms in Southern California's forecast as we close out the month of January and go into February, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast predicts two to three storms bringing rain, wind, and mountain snow to the region between Wed. Jan. 31 to Wed. Feb. 7.

"The first storm could bring 1-2" rain to the area except 2-4" for the foothills and mountains," the NWS Los Angeles tweeted in its latest weather update.

As February begins, the NWS said there is a 60-80% chance of above normal precipitation along the West Coast — from southern Oregon throughout California.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, NWS said there is a high risk — greater than 60% chance — of "hazardous" and "heavy" precipitation forecast across California. This could lead to localized flooding, particularly in areas that have already been hit with heavy rain.

"Much uncertainty still exists," forecasters added, given that this projected forecast is long-term.

In the meantime, forecasters said warming temperatures are expected beginning Friday, with highs in the 70s to low 80s, which is 5-10 degrees above normal.

Additionally, Santa Ana winds enter the forecast, with gusts between 30 and 45 mph during this time, the NWS said.

