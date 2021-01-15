More COVID-19 restrictions possible in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will reportedly hold a closed-door session on Friday to consider additional COVID-19 guidelines, including the possible closures of indoor shopping malls and other non-essential businesses, a source reported.

Currently, those businesses are already operating under strict 20% capacity limits.

The nonprofit online publication Capital & Main cited unnamed county sources in the report.

Los Angeles is the new epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. With flooded hospitals and fatigued healthcare workers, LA officials are debating whether more closures are necessary.

The numbers are alarming as Los Angeles County continues to see a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Thursday, 17, 323 new cases of the virus were reported, as well as 287 deaths. Now, LA County averages 2,000 deaths a week due to the novel coronavirus, which is one life lost roughly every six minutes.

In addition, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Thursday night the possibility of tightened guidelines is something the county is looking at.

This week, the LA County Department of Public Health noted worksite outbreaks have skyrocketed in recent weeks, which is adding to the surge in cases.

In addition to the economic impact of closing more businesses again, officials must weigh whether or not people will comply with any new guidelines. Many businesses have disregarded health orders altogether and the parties and protests have never stopped.

A recent example was a swinger’s party in South Los Angeles that was broken up by the LA County Sheriff’s Department where dozens of partygoers were cited.

Gathering with strangers, and for even more intimate contact, is exactly what health officials say is fueling the surge.

