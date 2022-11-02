Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient

Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient.

Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition.

She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and Garfield Avenue in Commerce. The area is close to the South Montebello border.

The patient, who is currently being referred to as Jane Doe, is a Hispanic woman estimated to be 34 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 218 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact Beverly Hospital at 323-837-5161 and should ask for Jose in the social services department.

