Montebello arson fire: Mother, son killed after fleeing domestic violence in Mexico

The Brief A mother and her 13-year-old son were killed Thursday morning after a suspect set fire to their Montebello home in a fatal case of domestic violence. The suspect, described by friends as highly controlling, died from his injuries after tracking the victim to the U.S., where she resided as a domestic violence refugee.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call or text 800-799-SAFE (7233) to connect with advocates who speak multiple languages.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A devastating domestic violence incident turned deadly in Montebello, leaving a mother and her 13-year-old son dead after an arson fire destroyed their home.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday on 5th Street, where neighbors reported hearing explosions before seeing flames engulf the residence.

A mother and her 13-year-old son were killed as a result of the arson.

The male suspect, who friends of the victim described as "a very, very toxic man" who was controlling and extremely jealous, also died.

According to friends, the victim had previously fled brutal domestic abuse in Sinaloa, Mexico, and was living in the United States as a domestic violence refugee.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A video posted to the suspect's own social media account captured a prior confrontation where he threatened the victim while she sat in a vehicle, stating, "You're going to pay for it where it hurts you the most."

Neighbors witnessed the horrific aftermath, including the mother running from the home with her clothes and hair completely burned off.

The 13-year-old boy never made it out of the house.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner has not officially released the identities of the mother, her son, or the suspect.

It is also currently unknown exactly how the suspect managed to track the victim down at her home in Montebello after she fled Mexico.

What they're saying:

"She said, no, I'm not gonna be with him because he's not a good man," a friend of the victim stated.

Local officials expressed the profound impact of the crime on the local area, stating, "It's a tragedy. Montebello is a very close-knit community. Any time there's any loss of life, it's tragic. When it involves domestic violence, it's really tragic because it involves a family unit. When you have minors involved, as parents, as folks that have kids, it hurts more. And this neighborhood is grieving. This block will be grieving for a long time."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, support is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is accessible 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.