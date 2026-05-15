Montebello house fire leaves 3 dead in suspected domestic violence arson

The Brief A suspicious house fire in Montebello killed three people, including a teenage boy, in what authorities believe was a fatal domestic violence incident. Police say the male suspect allegedly set the fire, fled the scene while severely burned, and later died at a hospital alongside a female victim. Homicide and arson detectives are working to determine the exact catalyst and origin of the fatal fire.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – An investigation continues into a horrific house fire in Montebello that claimed the lives of a woman, a man suspected of starting the blaze, and a teenage boy.

Authorities believe the fatal fire was sparked during a domestic violence dispute before tearing through the home.

What we know:

The fire erupted around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, just off of Whittier Boulevard.

Responding officers encountered a severely injured man in an agitated state, screaming and running from the home in an apparent attempt to reach his car parked two blocks away.

Witnesses stated his skin was peeling from severe burns, and he was screaming at police to shoot him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 dead in Montebello domestic violence arson attack

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they both later died from their injuries.

A third victim, a boy believed by police to be as young as 13, never made it out of the house and was found dead inside by emergency crews. The boy is believed to be the woman's son.

Witnesses described a deeply disturbing scene as neighbors evacuated, recounting that the female victim's clothes and hair had been completely burned off.

Investigators believe the male victim is the suspect and that he was a former love interest of the woman.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner has not yet officially confirmed the names and ages of the three deceased individuals.

While neighbors stated that a family of three lived in the home, authorities have not officially verified if all three victims were permanent residents of the house, nor have they legally confirmed the exact familial relationships between the child and the two adults.

The specific acceleration method or origin of the arson inside the home also remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"At this time, we believe that the male involved in this case is the suspect," Montebello Police Chief Luis Lopez said during a press conference on Thursday. "This does appear to be a domestic violence-related incident."

Reflecting on the impact on the neighborhood, Lopez added: "Montebello is a very close-knit community. Any time there's any loss of life, it's tragic. When it involves domestic violence, it's really tragic because it involves a family unit. When you have minors involved, as parents, as folks that have kids, it hurts more. And this neighborhood is grieving. This block will be grieving for a long time. They're neighbors, they're friends, they're people that they grew up with. So this is far beyond just today. It will affect a lot of people for a long time."

An unidentified neighbor who witnessed the evacuation described the severity of the female victim's injuries.

"I saw her hair. She had completely long hair. When I saw her completely bald, her hair was burned off, her body was burned out, everything, even her clothes."

What's next:

Homicide detectives and arson investigators are remaining at the scene to identify the exact point of origin of the blaze.

Chief Lopez stated that detectives will "work chronologically backward to find out what happened before this fire between the persons involved to see if there's a pinpoint in time to determine what actually was the catalyst for this incident."

The formal release of the victims' identities will be handled by the medical examiner following autopsies and family notifications.

What you can do:

Experts note that nearly 50% of women killed in fatal domestic violence incidents are targeted as they are leaving, or after they have left a partner.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call or text 800-799-SAFE (7233) to connect with advocates who speak multiple languages.