Mom charged with trying to sneak fentanyl into her child's LA juvenile hall

The Brief A woman was arrested this week and charged with trying to sneak fentanyl into a youth detention center where her child was a resident. Jeny Morenoparra was arrested back in 2023, but eventually released and not charged. District Attorney Nathan Hochman ordered Morenoparra's case reviewed, and decided to charge her.



A Los Angeles woman was charged this week with trying to sneak fentanyl into a youth facility where her child was a resident.

What we know:

Jeny Morenoparra is facing three drug-related felonies, including bringing an illegal substance in a jail facility, and employing a minor to sell or carry a narcotic, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened back in 2023. Morenoparra came to the Barry J. Nidorf Youth Facility to visit her child. While there, an officer found that she had 30 pills on her, which tested positive for fentanyl, the DA's office said.

She was arrested and later released without charges. Back in May, however, District Attorney Nathan Hochman ordered that the case be reviewed.

What they're saying:

Hochman called fentanyl "too dangerous a threat" to not file charges. "

"The defendant, a mother of one of the facility’s residents, is accused of attempting to introduce fentanyl, an incredibly dangerous drug, endangering the very child she came to visit as well as potentially many of the other juveniles in the facility," Hochman said in a press release.

What's next:

Morenoparra will be arraigned on Aug. 1.