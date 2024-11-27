Mom battling cancer now homeless after home got sold, new owner killed lease

Hunter Hove never imagined she'd end up living in her vehicle.

"It gets tiring; it's very rough," she says. Hunter, her partner, and their 10-year-old son lost their home when the house they were renting was sold, and the new owner terminated their lease.

"We had two months to leave," she recalls. "For the last month, I was looking up different places to stay. I called over 30 shelters, over 30 housing places, and nothing. And it's been the same situation since—it's been almost three months now."

Adding to her struggles, Hunter is also battling cervical cancer. "I go to my chemotherapy, and most of the people are driven there. You know, I drive myself there. And I have to keep doing this every day of the week, regardless of whether I'm tired. And those treatments do make you very tired," she shares.

To give her son some stability, Hunter leaves him with a family member so he doesn't have to sleep in the car. But navigating the system for help has been an uphill battle.

"I mean, there's supposed to be funds for public assistance," she says. "Still, three months now, and we can hardly even get a phone call back from PATH. It's unbelievable."

As Thanksgiving approaches, Hunter reflects on the hardships she's faced, hoping her story will inspire others to shift their perspective.

"It can always get worse," she says. "Life always has curveballs. Be grateful for what you have—even when you don't have very much. Still, be grateful."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Hunter and her family. Those looking to help can click here.