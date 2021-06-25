Mom arrested after abandoning her newborn baby in trashcan at park in Lynwood

An arrest has been made in the case of the newborn baby being left inside a trashcan in Lynwood.

Earlier in the month, a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bathroom trashcan at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park, prompting a search for the two female persons of interest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newborn baby found abandoned in bathroom trashcan at park in Lynwood

A surveillance video recorded on June 9 showed two women walking near Atlantic Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. While watching the surveillance video, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department noticed a small apartment complex was nearby so they sent over detectives to check out the area.

One of the residents at the apartment recognized the two women and was able to point to the detectives where the two women lived.

LASD eventually located the women and brought both of them in for questioning. During the investigation, the baby's mother, a 22-year-old woman who came to the U.S. illegally from Guatemala, told LASD she gave birth to the baby on June 9. The mother told LASD the baby was a result of her being sexually assaulted in Guatemala and abandoned her newborn baby out of fear.

The second woman did not know that the 22-year-old woman was pregnant so she was not charged, LASD said.

The mother was charged with cruelty to child likely to produce great bodily injury/death. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.